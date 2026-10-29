A viral video shows SpiceJet passengers confronting airline staff over a loose window cover, raising serious safety concerns. While passengers questioned the aircraft's condition, the crew maintained it was safe and suggested uncomfortable flyers could choose not to board.

A video of customers on board a SpiceJet flight challenging airline workers over a loose window cover is doing rounds on social media creating doubts over the safety of passengers on board. In the footage, people can be seen asking staff after discovering what looked to be a loose concealing next to a passenger seat. They were concerned about the state of the plane and asked if it was safe to fly.

In the conversation, staff members can be heard informing a female customer there was no problem and advising her to make her choice not to fly if uncomfortable. The passenger however disagreed with the remark and stated that it was not the passengers responsibility.

As the confrontation continued, a passenger said they wanted to record the incident. The staff member allowed them to take a video, maintaining that the aircraft was safe and reiterating that passengers who did not wish to travel could choose not to board.

Other passengers joined the debate and insisted that they were all here to fly and the crew could not just brush off their worries. “Someone asked the staff member, ‘How can you guaranty our safety?” one passenger said.

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In response, the staff member stated that they were taking responsibility for the aircraft's safety.

The video has raised awareness about passenger worries over the conditions on airliners and the way airline workers respond to safety issues. However, it was not possible to objectively determine from the video alone the particular characteristics of the window component, the state of the aircraft and whether any official safety evaluation was carried out.