An 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Prayagraj shot herself with her father's licensed pistol after her name did not appear in the counselling results.

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her home in Trivenipuram, under Jhunsi police station limits in Prayagraj, on Monday evening. According to police, she shot herself with her father's licensed pistol after her name failed to appear in the recent NEET counselling results.

Her father, a retired engineer with the National Highways Authority of India, told investigators that she had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and that the family had high hopes for her medical career.

Family members disclosed that she had been under mental stress for a period of time, police said.

According to preliminary information, the teenager went into a room and bolted the door from inside. Shortly afterwards, relatives heard a gunshot and immediately alerted the police.

A team from Jhunsi police station arrived at the residence and began an investigation. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Investigators found the room had been locked from inside. They began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the weapon used and other material found at the spot.

The family originally belongs to Ghazipur and moved to Prayagraj around six years ago after building a house in Trivenipuram.

DCP City Sagar Jain told TOI that prima facie the case appears to be a suicide. "During the investigation, it emerged that the girl was reportedly upset as her name did not figure in the final list of candidates selected through NEET counselling. A licensed pistol has been recovered from the spot and sent for ballistic and forensic examination. Preliminary evidence indicates that the shot was fired at point-blank range, suggesting it could be a case of suicide. However, we are examining all possible angles and the investigation is underway," he said.

Police said the family had mentioned the teenager was under mental stress, but the precise reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.