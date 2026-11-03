Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Forecast for 11 Tamil Nadu Districts; Check
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and 10 other Tamil Nadu districts are likely to receive rain until 1 pm on November 3 as Cyclone Murasu crosses the Andhra Pradesh coast. Residents are advised to stay alert to changing weather conditions
Cyclone Murasu Crosses Andhra Pradesh Coast
Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, south of Ongole, during the early hours of Tuesday, November 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The cyclone's movement has triggered rainfall across several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Although the storm did not make a direct landfall in the state, its influence is expected to bring unsettled weather to Chennai and neighbouring areas.
Rain Forecast in Chennai and 10 Other Districts
The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate rainfall in Chennai and 10 other districts until 1 pm on Tuesday.
The districts covered by the short-term forecast are:
- Chennai
- Tiruvallur
- Chengalpattu
- Kancheepuram
- Cuddalore
- Mayiladuthurai
- Nagapattinam
- Pudukkottai
- Ramanathapuram
- Villupuram
- Tiruvannamalai
Residents in these areas should prepare for changing weather conditions and monitor official updates, particularly if they need to travel during the day.
School Holiday Announced in Cuddalore
Rainfall has already affected parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting precautionary measures in some districts. Schools in Cuddalore taluk have been declared closed on Tuesday due to the prevailing weather conditions.
Residents are advised to follow announcements from local authorities and the IMD for further updates on rainfall, travel disruptions and any additional precautionary measures.
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