Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, south of Ongole, during the early hours of Tuesday, November 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone's movement has triggered rainfall across several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Although the storm did not make a direct landfall in the state, its influence is expected to bring unsettled weather to Chennai and neighbouring areas.