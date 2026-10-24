Passengers travelling on a SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru were left furious after an hours-long delay allegedly triggered chaos at the airport.

Passengers travelling on a SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru were left furious after an hours-long delay allegedly triggered chaos at the airport, with frustrated flyers confronting an airline staff member and demanding answers over the lack of updates.

Abhishek, an X user, shared videos of the heated exchange at Kolkata airport, alleging that the flight had been delayed because the airline had failed to clear payments for fuel. The videos captured angry passengers surrounding a SpiceJet employee, pressing him for an explanation as tensions escalated.

In one of the clips, a passenger can be seen pointing at the staff member and angrily confronting him over what he perceived as evasive responses. “I am f**king talking to you patiently, do not give me random responses.”

The situation grew increasingly tense when the employee attempted to calm the passenger down. However, the man snapped back, saying, “Shut the f**k up, I need answers now.”

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The staff member reportedly explained that fuel clearance had not been received and that there was little he could do to resolve the situation. Despite his response, the passengers continued to voice their frustration, with the confrontation highlighting their anger over the prolonged wait and alleged lack of communication.

Sharing the videos, Abhishek claimed that the Kolkata-Bengaluru flight, scheduled to depart at 8:15 am, had failed to take off because SpiceJet had not made the required fuel payment. He also alleged that the airline was short-staffed, with insufficient personnel available to scan passengers' boarding passes.

The incident quickly drew angry reactions online, with several users slamming the airline over the alleged mismanagement, poor communication and lack of assistance to stranded passengers.

One user called for the airline to shut down, claiming that passengers had reached the airport as early as 4 am and had been left waiting for more than 12 hours without refreshments.

Another user pointed to the need for greater competition in India's aviation sector, arguing that more domestic airlines would give passengers better alternatives when existing carriers failed to deliver satisfactory service.