Delhi's annual pollution season appears to have arrived early this year. The city's AQI entered the 'very poor' category for the first time on November 2, nearly a week before Diwali. On November 3, the average AQI hovered around 330, while at least three monitoring stations recorded readings above 400, placing them in the 'severe' category.

The sudden deterioration came just days after rainfall brought temporary relief. On October 30, Delhi's AQI dropped to 60, while the city recorded its cleanest October air quality in more than eight years, with a monthly average of 167.

Air quality index on the morning of 3rd November is significantly higher in Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh even compared to core areas of Delhi NCR (Image 1) The reason is simple, In last 24 hours Stubble burning observed across Pakistan, Punjab and limited in north Haryana --Smoke plumes from fire have settled down more over here with the flow of NW winds. Areas across west central Punjab, North and central Haryana and west UP are in direct alignment of smog concentration through calm north west wind flow. While Delhi NCR is not better #AQI levels across the stations are in the range of 300-500, It can probably get worse today as #Smog and wind alignment would shift more towards NCR! Wear mask when visiting outdoors, If possible limit outdoor exposure across northern plains. — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) November 3, 2026

The worsening situation prompted authorities to implement Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), bringing stricter pollution-control measures, including water sprinkling, anti-smog guns and closer monitoring of construction sites.