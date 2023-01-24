Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after 'misbehaving' with female cabin crew

    Police have arrested a flyer accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday. A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm (on Monday) about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad.

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after misbehaving with female cabin crew Watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The passenger on the SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Hyderabad who misbehaved with a female crew member on board has been arrested by the Delhi police. The arrest followed a complaint from the security guard at SpiceJet.

    “Absar Alam, the accused passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight who misbehaved with a female crew member onboard the flight has been arrested after a complaint from SpiceJet security officer. A case has been filed as well," Delhi Police said as reported by news agency ANI.

    A SpiceJet customer was allegedly deboarded earlier on January 23 at Delhi airport for engaging in "unruly and improper" behaviour on the Delhi-Hyderabad flight. Along with the man who was charged with improper behaviour on the aircraft, the co-passenger was also offloaded.

    Also Read | Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    According to ANI, the passenger claimed that it was an accident caused by the aircraft's tight quarters, despite the crew alleging that the passenger had improperly touched one of them.

    "On January 23, 2023, a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi – Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew. The crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

    Also Read | AAP vs BJP: MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor today; Congress councillors to refrain from voting

    Meanwhile, there have been a number of incidences of disruptive behaviour by passengers on flights recently. Unruly behaviour may result in a lifetime flight ban under DGCA regulations. According to DGCA regulations, the airline in question must notify the regulator of any recorded incidents of rowdy passengers, passenger fury, or passenger misbehaviour within 12 hours of the aircraft's landing, according to the statement.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video - adt

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    AAP vs BJP MCD likely to elect mayor deputy mayor today Congress councillors to refrain from voting gcw

    AAP vs BJP: MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor today; Congress councillors to refrain from voting

    India Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details AJR

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details

    Recent Stories

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video - adt

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals she took money to buy house, says, 'She has taken large amount from me' vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals she took money to buy house, says, 'Nora has taken large amount from me'

    ICC T20 Team 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya among Indians to feature-ayh

    ICC T20 Team 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya among Indians to feature

    Second mass shooting in 3 days At least 7 dead in California Half Moon Bay suspect in custody gcw

    Second mass shooting in 3 days: At least 7 dead in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon