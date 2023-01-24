Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

India has termed the BBC documentary as a propaganda piece designed to push a particular 'discredited narrative'. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the BBC documentary smacked of bias, a lack of objectivity, and a continuing colonial mindset.

The controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been termed as propaganda and banned by the Indian government, was screened on the Hyderabad Central University campus.

The BBC documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', was screened by a group of students inside the university campus, the police confirmed, adding that an investigation will be launched once a written complaint is received.

According to some reports, the 'Fraternity Group' comprising members of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and Muslim Student Federation allegedly organised the screening that 50-odd students reportedly attended.

The BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that the screening of the documentary was done without permission. The ABVP has demanded action against the students who were behind the screening.

To recall, the External Affairs Ministry had last week termed the BBC documentary as a propaganda piece designed to push a particular 'discredited narrative'. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the BBC documentary smacked of bias, a lack of objectivity, and continuing colonial mindset.

Left-backed students to hold screening in Kerala

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI-M in Kerala, has announced that the documentary will be screened at the Kannur University's Mangattuparamb campus. The show is scheduled for 2 pm. The SFI also said that the documentary would be screened on all the campuses of the Kannur district on January 27.

The announcement, on its Facebook page, by the DYFI comes days after the Centre directed YouTube and Twitter to take down multiple videos and posts sharing links to the documentary.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had on Friday issued directions to block access to the documentary using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. However, the Centre's move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC, which accused the Narendra Modi government of imposing "censorship".

