Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    India has termed the BBC documentary as a propaganda piece designed to push a particular 'discredited narrative'. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the BBC documentary smacked of bias, a lack of objectivity, and a continuing colonial mindset.

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    The controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been termed as propaganda and banned by the Indian government, was screened on the Hyderabad Central University campus.

    The BBC documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', was screened by a group of students inside the university campus, the police confirmed, adding that an investigation will be launched once a written complaint is received.

    Also Read: Will India's PM ban movie on Godse as well?: Asaduddin Owaisi after Centre blocks BBC Documentary

    According to some reports, the 'Fraternity Group' comprising members of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and Muslim Student Federation allegedly organised the screening that 50-odd students reportedly attended.

    The BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that the screening of the documentary was done without permission. The ABVP has demanded action against the students who were behind the screening.

    To recall, the External Affairs Ministry had last week termed the BBC documentary as a propaganda piece designed to push a particular 'discredited narrative'. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the BBC documentary smacked of bias, a lack of objectivity, and continuing colonial mindset.

    Left-backed students to hold screening in Kerala

    The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI-M in Kerala, has announced that the documentary will be screened at the Kannur University's Mangattuparamb campus. The show is scheduled for 2 pm. The SFI also said that the documentary would be screened on all the campuses of the Kannur district on January 27. 

    The announcement, on its Facebook page, by the DYFI comes days after the Centre directed YouTube and Twitter to take down multiple videos and posts sharing links to the documentary.

    Apurva Chandra, Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had on Friday issued directions to block access to the documentary using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. However, the Centre's move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC, which accused the Narendra Modi government of imposing "censorship".

    Also Read: Republic Day 2023: BSF women camel riders to debut at Kartavya Path

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP vs BJP MCD likely to elect mayor deputy mayor today Congress councillors to refrain from voting gcw

    AAP vs BJP: MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor today; Congress councillors to refrain from voting

    India Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details AJR

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details

    Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan AJR

    'Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival AJR

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival

    Recent Stories

    AAP vs BJP MCD likely to elect mayor deputy mayor today Congress councillors to refrain from voting gcw

    AAP vs BJP: MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor today; Congress councillors to refrain from voting

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut? vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Ford Motor intends to layoff up to 3,200 employees across Europe: Report - adt

    Ford Motor plans to layoff up to 3,200 employees across Europe: Report

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'? vma

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'?

    Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...: US response to query on BBC series - adt

    'Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...': US response to query on BBC series

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon