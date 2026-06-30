Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has completed the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision formalities by submitting Enumeration Forms for herself and her family. She urged all eligible voters to participate in the ongoing electoral roll revision. Booth Level Officers will conduct house-to-house visits until July 29.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday completed the formalities under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by submitting the Enumeration Form for herself and her family. The Chief Minister also appealed to all eligible voters in the national capital to actively participate in the ongoing revision exercise and complete the process within the prescribed timeline.

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According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), she urged electors to fill their Enumeration Forms carefully and submit them to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Special Revision Exercise Begins Across Delhi

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls officially began in Delhi on Tuesday as part of the Election Commission's nationwide exercise aimed at ensuring that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll while preventing the inclusion of ineligible names.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said Booth Level Officers will carry out house-to-house visits from June 30 to July 29 to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms from existing electors.

House Visits and Online Option Available

According to the CEO's office, every voter whose name already appears on the electoral roll will receive an Enumeration Form through the assigned Booth Level Officer.

If a house is found locked during a visit, the BLO will leave the form and make at least three attempts to collect the completed document.

Officials also clarified that voters do not need to submit any supporting documents along with the Enumeration Form.

Apart from the offline process, electors can also complete the exercise online through the Election Commission's voter services portal.

For assistance, voters can contact the voter helpline by dialling 1950, use the Book-A-Call facility to reach their Booth Level Officer, or visit voter help centres set up across all district headquarters and Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Key Dates Announced

The Election Commission has also announced the schedule for the revision process. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5, after which voters will have time until September 4 to file claims and objections.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

Delhi Has Over 1.45 Crore Registered Voters

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Delhi currently has 1,45,10,298 registered electors.

This includes 77,11,132 male voters, 67,98,142 female voters, and 1,024 third-gender voters. These electors are spread across 13,033 polling stations in the national capital.

Exercise Aims to Ensure Accurate Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission said the Special Intensive Revision is being carried out to verify the eligibility of voters in accordance with Article 326 of the Constitution and the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The exercise is intended to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral rolls while maintaining the accuracy and integrity of the voter list before future elections.

(With ANI inputs)