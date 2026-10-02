Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirms the party will continue its INDIA bloc alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls. He also expressed openness to uniting with other parties to safeguard democracy and the Constitution.

SP to Continue Existing Alliance for 2027 Polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said his party would continue with its existing alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while indicating that it was open to setting aside past differences with parties willing to unite on issues concerning democracy and the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said the SP would continue with the existing alliance and work to strengthen it ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "The alliance that was already there and defeated the BJP will continue. We will work to take that alliance forward," Yadav said.

On the possibility of an alliance with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Yadav said the SP would continue with the existing INDIA bloc arrangement. "The Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance will move forward in 2027. We will move forward with the INDIA alliance," he said.

Open to Unity on 'Democracy Under Threat' Issue

Referring to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Yadav said the polls could serve as a platform for political parties to unite. He said that if other parties shared the view that democracy and the Constitution were under threat, the SP was willing to put aside past differences and join hands with them. "Rajya Sabha elections are a time for coming together. If anyone feels that our democracy and Constitution are under attack, then—setting aside all bitterness—we are ready to forget the past and join hands with those willing to unite with us”, he said.

BJP MLAs in Touch with SP

Earlier, on Wednesday, Yadav indicated that the party will fight the next year’s Uttar Pradesh elections with largely the same allies with which it fought some recent elections. Akhilesh Yadav, who interacted with the media, claimed that many BJP MLAs were in contact with the party but said there is difficulty in accommodating them. (ANI)