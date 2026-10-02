A 20-year-old man was arrested after CCTV footage allegedly showed him harassing a woman at a mall in Surat. The incident was captured on camera, with the footage later drawing attention online.

In another incident highlighting concerns over women’s safety in the country, a 20-year-old man was allegedly caught harassing a woman at a mall in Gujarat’s Surat. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which showed the man following the woman as she appeared uncomfortable. AR Mall in Mota Varachha, Surat, was the location where the incident took place.

As a result of the CCTV video, the Uttaran police department initiated an inquiry and later detained the individual, who was 20-years-old, in connection with the matter. The footage showed the woman confronting the man, after which he stopped following her, only for him to turn back after a while and allegedly follow her again.

Police said that the young guy behaved in a way that was unwanted and inappropriate toward the woman. After the incident, police looked at the CCTV footage and used technology to try to figure out who was responsible.

Bhoutik Vaghela, who is 20 years old, has been named as the suspect. It was found by the police that he works as a "game designer" at a "IT park" in the Mota Varachha area. The video footage from the CCTV and the technical investigation led the Uttaran police team to arrest Vaghela and start legal proceedings against him. Reports say that more questions and investigations are being asked.

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The incident has once again brought attention to the role of CCTV surveillance and police response in addressing safety concerns for women in public places.

In a separate incident, a teacher at a government school in Rajkot was taken into custody after the mother of a child accused him of sexually abusing her daughter over the course of approximately four months. As a result of the complaint that was filed by the girl's mother with the Rajkot Taluka police, a case was opened in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, the girl studied in a government school in Rajkot from Classes 6 to 8, where the accused taught mathematics. From January 2026, he allegedly made sexual advances towards her when she was alone in the classroom. When she objected, he allegedly threatened to fail her in mathematics.