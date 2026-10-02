A woman was raped at gunpoint by a masked man inside her rented flat in Bhubaneswar. The accused entered after the woman mistook his knock for her sister's. Police have formed multiple teams and are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace him. The woman underwent a medical examination and her statement was recorded.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by a masked man inside her flat in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday night at the woman's rented apartment in the Nayapalli area. According to the complaint filed at Nayapalli police station, the accused knocked on the door when the woman’s elder sister was away. Believing that her sister had returned, the woman opened the door. The man allegedly entered the flat, threatened her with a gun and raped her.

Police teams examine CCTV footage

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M told news agency PTI that the woman lives in the apartment with her elder sister, while the owner stays on another floor of the building.

“According to the victim, her sister went outside for some work. At that time, the accused knocked on the door. Assuming it was her sister, the victim opened the door, and the incident took place,” the DCP said.

Senior police officers have visited the spot as part of the investigation. Police have formed multiple teams to trace the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

The woman has undergone a medical examination, while her statement has been recorded as per procedure, police said.

BJD seeks immediate arrest

The incident has also drawn a political response in Bhubaneswar. The opposition BJD submitted a memorandum to the DCP, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The party described the incident as serious and disturbing and raised concerns about the safety and security of women in the capital city.

Police are continuing efforts to identify the masked man and establish the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies)