Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old plumber by forcing him to consume liquor mixed with pesticide in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, news agency ANI reported.

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old plumber by forcing him to consume liquor mixed with pesticide in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, news agency ANI reported. The deceased was identified as Pendela Sampath, a native of Golapalli village who was residing in Buddharam village. His body was found near the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Buddharam on the night of September 17.

Police initially registered a case of suspicious death on September 18 under Crime No. 233/2026. Following the investigation, the case was altered under Sections 61(2), 103 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested accused have been identified as Ummalla Srikanth, 36, Pendela Sumalatha, 26, who was Sampath’s wife, and Poludasari Tarun, 23. All three are residents of Buddharam village.

According to police, Sampath suspected that his wife was allegedly involved in a relationship with Srikanth and had warned him several times. Investigators alleged that Srikanth and Sumalatha subsequently conspired to eliminate Sampath and allegedly brought Tarun into the plan by promising him Rs 1 lakh.

Pesticide allegedly mixed with liquor

On September 17, Srikanth and Tarun allegedly took Sampath to the premises of ZPHS in Buddharam, where they allegedly made him consume liquor mixed with pesticide.

Police said the poisonous substance resulted in Sampath’s death. The accused allegedly then attempted to make the death appear to be a suicide.

Police alleged that Sampath’s body was taken back to his house on Srikanth’s Pulsar motorcycle, bearing registration number TS-03-EF-4082.

Police further alleged that pesticide was poured into Sampath’s mouth, onto his clothes and across the floor of the house in an attempt to create the impression that he had consumed the substance himself.

Police recover motorcycle, phones and pesticide bottle

As part of the probe, police examined the alleged crime scenes, documented them through photographs and videos, conducted panchanamas and questioned witnesses. A post-mortem examination was also conducted.

Police said they seized the Pulsar motorcycle, mobile phones belonging to all three accused, Rs 500 from Tarun, a liquor bottle allegedly containing pesticide and the pesticide bottle recovered from the scene.

All three accused were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to 14 days in judicial custody.

Police said further investigation is underway.