A man travelling from Varanasi to Dubai missed his flight after reportedly falling asleep in the airport parking area while intoxicated, despite arriving several hours before his scheduled departure.

A man travelling from Varanasi to Dubai missed his flight after reportedly falling asleep in the airport parking area while intoxicated, despite arriving several hours before his scheduled departure. Bhushan Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur, was scheduled to board an Air India Express flight from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 9.05 pm. He reached the airport at around 5.30 pm but instead of proceeding to board his flight, went to the parking area.

According to officials, Bhushan appeared to be intoxicated and fell asleep in the parking lot. Security personnel noticed him lying there for an extended period and approached him to check whether he was safe. They subsequently alerted the police.

By the time police personnel reached the spot, the flight's scheduled departure time had already passed. As a result, Bhushan was unable to board his flight to Dubai.

Police took Bhushan into their care and sent him to a primary health centre for a medical examination. No family members were present at the airport when the incident occurred.

The police later contacted Bhushan's family in Gorakhpur and informed them about what had happened.

His Dubai trip was consequently postponed after he missed his flight despite reaching the airport nearly three-and-a-half hours before the scheduled departure.