Monsoon 2026 may arrive early in Kerala around May 25, bringing relief from heat. Forecasts indicate strong winds, higher rainfall in South India, and onset over Andaman and Nicobar by mid-May.

- As per the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

Thiruvananthapuram: Here's some much-needed relief for South India, which has been battling scorching summer heat. The monsoon, which usually arrives in Kerala around June 1, is expected to hit the coast early this year, sometime in the last week of May (between May 25 and June 1). This prediction comes from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

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Southwest Monsoon

The report says that strong westerly winds are forming over the southeast Arabian Sea. This could bring a lot of moisture to Kerala and the southern parts of Tamil Nadu. If this happens, the monsoon could start in Kerala as early as May 25.

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The monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 18 and May 25, and the rest of South India by the end of May. The report also suggests that Kerala and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu will receive higher-than-normal rainfall between May 25 and June 1.

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