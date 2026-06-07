Tripura's Health Department has launched a door-to-door survey in Unakoti district for a Measles-Rubella vaccination drive. The campaign now includes children up to 10 years old, aiming for complete herd immunity to contain the spread.

In a major public health initiative aimed at containing the spread of Measles-Rubella (MR) and establishing complete herd immunity in Tripura's Unakoti district, the state Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to conduct an extensive door-to-door survey to identify and vaccinate all eligible children.

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The decision was announced on Saturday following a high-level review and field inspection at the Irani Primary Health Centre in Unakoti district by Tripura Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte (IAS). The visit was undertaken to assess the prevailing health situation and strengthen ongoing vaccination efforts.

Expanded Vaccination Drive

Addressing the review meeting, Kiran Gitte said that the MR vaccination programme, which was initially targeted at children aged between nine months and five years, has now been expanded to cover all unvaccinated children up to 10 years of age. The decision follows discussions with the Government of India in view of the rising number of Measles-Rubella cases reported in neighbouring Bangladesh and adjoining areas.

Household Survey and Verification

As part of the intensified campaign, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will visit every household in the district to verify vaccination records and prepare a detailed line listing of children. Officials have been instructed to physically examine the vaccination cards of every child. If MR-1 or MR-2 vaccination records are not clearly documented, verbal claims of vaccination alone will not be considered sufficient evidence. In such cases, children will be vaccinated again as a precautionary measure.

The Health Secretary emphasized that administering an additional MR vaccine dose poses no health risk and is considered safe. The department estimates that nearly 25,000 to 30,000 children in Unakoti district may require MR vaccination under the intensified drive.

Border Screening and Monitoring Measures

Simultaneously, strict screening measures are being carried out at check-posts along the India-Bangladesh border. Health officials have already identified around 25 to 30 symptomatic individuals, provided them with Vitamin-A supplementation and initiated necessary medical interventions.

To ensure close monitoring of the campaign, the Health Secretary has requested Unakoti District Magistrate Megha Jain to convene weekly review meetings every Monday. The meetings will assess household survey progress, vaccination coverage, Vitamin-A distribution and other key indicators.

Awareness Campaigns and Stated Goals

The state government has also planned extensive awareness campaigns across villages, including rallies and public outreach programmes similar to those recently conducted in Kailashahar, to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

"Our goal is to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage. Once we reach that milestone, herd immunity will develop, significantly reducing the risk of future outbreaks and ensuring better protection for our children," Kiran Gitte said.

The intensified vaccination campaign is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Tripura's public health preparedness and safeguarding children against preventable infectious diseases.