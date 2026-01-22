A South Korean tourist allegedly molested by an airport staffer in Bengaluru said the incident should not define India's safety. Kim Sung Kyung said India remains safe but warned about power imbalance at airports. Accused was arrested in 20 minutes.

A South Korean tourist who was allegedly molested by an airport staff member at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has said that the incident should not be seen as a measure of India’s safety. While calling the experience traumatic, she stressed that one person’s actions do not represent an entire country.

In an exclusive interaction with the media, the tourist, Kim Sung Kyung, spoke openly about what happened to her and why she still believes India is safe for visitors. She also raised serious concerns about safety gaps and power imbalance in high-security areas such as airports.

Incident at Kempegowda International Airport

The incident took place on January 19, after Kim had completed her immigration formalities at the airport. She was visiting Bengaluru to meet a friend.

Kim said she was approached by an airport staffer, later identified as Afan Ahmed, who told her there was a 'beeping' sound coming from her check-in luggage during security clearance.

She said the staff member spoke in a firm and professional manner, which made her believe the situation was serious.

'I thought it was a real security issue'

Speaking about her fear at that moment, Kim said the mention of a beeping sound made her panic.

“He said my luggage was making a beeping sound. I became worried that it could be something dangerous. I thought it was a terror-related issue or a serious problem,” she said.

Because of this, Kim said she agreed to cooperate fully with what she believed was a genuine security procedure.

"He spoke in an accusing and official tone. It felt like an emergency, so I agreed to a personal security check," she added.

Kim said the accused then took her to a men's washroom area and asked her to stand in a ‘T' position. Under the excuse of a security check, he allegedly touched her chest and private parts repeatedly.

She also said the man hugged her from behind without her consent.

“I knew it was completely wrong, but I stayed calm because I wanted to escape safely,” she said, recalling the moment with visible emotion.

When she stepped away and resisted, the accused reportedly said, “OK, thank you,” and walked away.

Immediate complaint and quick arrest

Shaken by the incident, Kim immediately sought help. She said airline staff from Singapore Airlines supported her and guided her to the police station.

“The airline staff and airport security were very supportive,” she said.

Based on her complaint, the accused airport staffer was arrested within 20 minutes. Police registered a case after recording her statement and have begun a formal investigation.

'He does not represent India'

Despite the trauma, Kim made it clear that the incident did not change her view of India as a country. “He does not represent the whole country. India is safe enough,” she said firmly.

She added that people should not judge a nation by the actions of one individual.

However, Kim raised a serious issue about safety systems at airports. She said places like airports have a strong power imbalance, where passengers often trust staff without question.

“There is a power imbalance at airports. Passengers believe what staff say because it is a high-security area,” she explained.

She called for clearer procedures, better checks, and stronger safeguards, especially for women travellers.

“This was a one-off incident, but airports need safer systems and proper processes so such things do not happen again,” she said.

Kim said she chose to speak out not to create fear, but to push for change.

She expressed hope that authorities would improve airport security systems and ensure that no other traveller faces a similar experience.