A woman has alleged sexual harassment on Bengaluru's busy Church Street after a man was caught on video touching himself in public. The incident happened in broad daylight amid crowds. Police have filed an FIR against the man.

A disturbing incident of alleged sexual harassment in broad daylight has shocked Bengaluru and sparked strong public anger online. A woman has alleged in an Instagram post that she and her friend were sexually harassed on Church Street, one of the city's busiest and most crowded areas, known for its cafes, shops, and heavy footfall.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident came to light after a video recorded by the woman was shared on social media. The video quickly went viral, triggering outrage and renewed concerns about women’s safety in public spaces, even during the day and in crowded locations.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

Video shows man behaving in a disturbing manner

In the widely shared video, a man is seen repeatedly putting his hand inside his pants while standing in public. According to the woman who recorded the clip, the act continued despite the presence of many people around.

At one point, the man appears to notice that he is being filmed. Even then, he does not stop. He continues the same behaviour, allegedly touching his private parts while facing the women. This has deeply disturbed viewers and raised serious questions about fearlessness and lack of consequences.

Police action and FIR confirmed

An FIR has been registered against the man. The woman who posted the video said that she is fully cooperating with the Bengaluru Police and that further legal steps are being taken.

Police have confirmed that the accused is a regular presence on Church Street. They also stated that similar complaints and recordings involving the same man already exist. According to police sources, the behaviour was not a one-time incident and other women have reportedly faced similar acts at the same location and around the same time.

Woman narrates ordeal: 'Fear in a crowded place'

The woman described how she and her friend were stalked, watched, and followed for nearly 30 minutes in broad daylight. She said the man kept staring at them while touching himself, despite hundreds of people being around.

She said they did not immediately run away, as many women are taught that ignoring such behaviour may make the man leave. However, this time, the man did not stop. He only moved away after they began recording him.

“I was surrounded by people and still felt completely unsafe,” she said, adding that crowds do not protect women, accountability does.

Strong words in viral caption spark debate

The caption shared along with the video struck a strong emotional chord online. It said the man was not hiding, not nervous, and not afraid, because he did not expect consequences.

The post stated that silence, fear of making a scene, and lack of public intervention protect such men. It also said women are often told to adjust, while men are allowed to get away with such acts.

The caption described the act as an abuse of power, not desire, and said women are forced to calculate danger even while standing in public places filled with people.

Public outrage floods social media

Thousands of people reacted strongly to the video. Many demanded strict punishment and public accountability. Several women shared their own painful experiences of harassment in public places, including crowded streets and daylight hours.

Some users questioned the role of bystanders and asked why no one intervened. Others criticised comments that told women to “ignore it” or “move on”, saying such advice allows predators to continue.

Many tagged Bengaluru City Police, asking what real safety means if such acts happen openly in crowded areas.

Wider concern over women's safety

The incident has reopened a wider discussion about public safety, social responsibility, and the misuse of silence. Women pointed out that harassment is not rare and that no place truly feels safe, not even in the busiest streets.

Activists and citizens alike have called for stronger action, faster responses, and real consequences so that public spaces become safer for everyone.

Police have assured that the case is being taken seriously. Further investigation is ongoing and authorities have said appropriate legal action will be taken based on evidence and existing recordings.