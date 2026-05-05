Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Assam Assembly elections, calling it a 'historic mandate'. He congratulated CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and credited the win to development-driven governance.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the decisive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, describing this "historic mandate" as a strong endorsement of development-driven governance and people-centric leadership.

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Sonowal Congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congratulating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for leading the alliance to a historic mandate, Sonowal expressed gratitude to the people of Assam and acknowledged the leadership at the national level. "Assam has spoken! In this historic moment, I extend my heartiest congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma. Your tireless energy and hard work have played a vital role in ensuring that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of development reached every corner of the state. Our collective resolve for a safe, secure, and self-reliant Assam will only grow stronger in the days ahead. Our collective resolve to build a developed, secure and self-reliant Assam will grow even stronger in the days ahead," Sonowal said.

Gratitude to National Leadership and Party Workers

Sonowal also expressed gratitude to the national leadership, adding, "I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of the Northeast. I also extend my gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his untiring efforts in strengthening governance, ensuring stability and deepening the party's connect with the people. I also extend my sincere gratitude to our national president, Nitin Nabin for this emphatic victory of the BJP in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry."

"Above all, I offer my deepest thanks and appreciation to our dedicated, disciplined and dutiful party workers, whose tireless, unwavering and resolute commitment has ensured that the message of good governance of PM Narendra Modi reaches the grassroots and connects with every citizen across Assam," he added.

Victory Reflects Trust in Governance

Sarbananda Sonowal added, "The scale of the victory reflects the deep trust reposed by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the state government's consistent focus on inclusive growth, infrastructure development and welfare delivery. Assam has witnessed significant progress across sectors, driven by strong coordination between the Centre and the state, and the renewed mandate provides an opportunity to further accelerate this double engine momentum."

"The people of Assam have once again chosen stability, progress and decisive governance. This mandate is not just a victory -- it is a responsibility to serve with greater commitment and dedication," Sonowal said.

Commitment to a 'Developed Assam'

Highlighting the importance of collective effort, Sonowal emphasised that the NDA government will continue to work towards strengthening peace, prosperity and opportunity across the state, with a continued focus on economic growth, youth empowerment, infrastructure expansion and social harmony.

Senior BJP party leader also acknowledged the contribution of party workers and supporters across Assam, whose grassroots engagement helped translate governance outcomes into a strong electoral mandate.

"With the blessings of the people, we will continue to work tirelessly to realise the vision of a developed Assam and contribute to building a stronger, self-reliant India," Sonowal added. (ANI)