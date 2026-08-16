TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti backed Amit Shah, alleging Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were "uncomfortable" during Vande Mataram. Shah accused Congress of "shamelessness" and said Sonia Gandhi stopped the song, calling it a "sin."

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti on Sunday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding the 'Vande Mataram' row, alleging that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi appeared "uncomfortable" during the rendering of the National Song.

Speaking to ANI on the protocol following the recent passage of the Vande Mataram Bill, the TDP MP emphasized that the song demands the highest level of respect. "It hasn't even been a week since the Vande Mataram Bill was passed in Parliament. Following the passage of this bill, which expanded the song from two stanzas to six, a clear protocol has been established. Whenever this song is sung, we ought to stand at attention," Tenneti told ANI.

TDP MP Alleges Disrespect from Congress Leadership

The MP further stated that patriotism is reflected in one's physical conduct during such moments. "If you possess devotion for your country, you stand perfectly still and attentive," he added.

Launching a scathing attack on the top Congress leadership, Tenneti claimed that their body language during the National Song was dismissive, which prompted the Home Minister's reaction. "Observing the expressions on the faces of Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and noting their behaviour, the Home Minister felt a sense of concern. They appeared uncomfortable while Vande Mataram was being sung, asking each other why such a fuss was being made," the TDP MP alleged.

"Naturally, he (Shah) perceived this as an insult to our Indian National Song," he added.

'This Sin Will Not Be Forgiven': Amit Shah

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

Earlier today, in Chittorgarh,Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of "shamelessness" over Vande Mataram, alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song mid-way at the Congress headquarters.

Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, "Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV."

"Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he said while addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan. (ANI)