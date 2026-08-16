JPSC and JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi entered its 23rd day. The government has invited them for talks, but students announced a gherao of CM Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 over alleged exam irregularities.

The protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with student leaders announcing a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, while the state government invited them for talks.

The students said they have agreed to attend a meeting with a government delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi at 2 pm on Monday.

Government Invites Protesters for Talks

After meeting the protesting students, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar said the administration had invited a delegation of students and their legal adviser for discussions with the government. "We came here to meet the students and see if they are doing fine. We come here every day," Kumar told reporters.

"A delegation of students, accompanied by their legal advisor, has been invited for a meeting tomorrow at 2:00 PM. We have come to request the students to attend this meeting. The discussion will take place at the State Guest House at 2:00 PM. On behalf of the government, the same group of ministers will be present. The discussion tomorrow at the State Guest House will be with the ministers. We have come to extend this invitation," he added.

Students Agree to Talks, Remain Skeptical

While speaking to reporters, Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the students would attend the talks but questioned whether the government was serious about addressing their demands. "The SDO visited us recently. We have received an offer for talks, and we will be holding discussions with the government delegation tomorrow... It is true that the government has offered talks and we will attend them, but I fail to understand whether the government is genuinely serious about our demands. Is their intent truly clear? I feel it is not, though perhaps they will clarify it tomorrow," Paswan said.

He alleged that the Soren government had been attempting to isolate the protesting students. "For the past day or two, we have observed the government attempting to isolate our members. But really, what can you do? You have already sold off the exam papers. When someone exposed the paper leak, you sent that person to jail. You slapped a CID case on the very person who fought against the paper leak issue. Today, as we students stand united, you are trying to break our ranks and divide our members," he said.

"If you try to break our comrades, our members, or the JPSC JSSC Reforms Manch, this movement will only intensify. If our legitimate demands are not met, we will demonstrate this unity once more on August 20th," Paswan added.

On whether the students would take their legal team to the talks, Paswan said, "Absolutely, we are students, and we are here fighting for student-related issues. The government wants to hold talks with us, and we are willing to engage in those discussions... We will finalise everything tomorrow. You will know by then whether or not we are taking the legal team along."

Another student leader, Piyush Kumar, told reporters the students were ready for dialogue. "We are ready for discussions (with the government). Tomorrow, we will hold discussions with the government. We are expected to hold discussions with the delegation of ministers. Since the first day, we have been saying that we don't have any problem with discussions. The problems will be solved through discussions," he said.

Protests Spread to Hazaribagh

Meanwhile, a large number of JPSC aspirants staged a protest in Hazaribagh over alleged irregularities in the state's competitive examinations. The protesters burned effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The developments came as the JPSC-JSSC aspirants continued their agitation in Ranchi for the 23rd consecutive day, demanding reforms in the recruitment examination system and action over alleged irregularities. The student leaders have announced that they will gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 and demand his resignation if their demands are not met. (ANI)