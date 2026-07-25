A Delhi court has reserved its order on a revision petition filed by Vikas Tripathi, which alleges that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was added to the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen and seeks registration of an FIR.

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday reserved its order on a revision petition arising out of a dispute over the alleged inclusion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen.

Court Reserves Order After Hearing Arguments

The revision petition has been filed by Vikas Tripathi, who has alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the voter list before she became a citizen of India. Tripathi has sought the registration of an FIR in the matter after a magistrate court declined his plea. The order of the magistrate has now been challenged before the revisional court.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court reserved the matter for pronouncement of orders on August 13. Meanwhile, the court has asked the counsel to file written submissions, if any, by August 1.

Senior advocate R S Cheema alongwith Tarannum Cheema appeared for Sonia Gandhi. It was submitted that the documents placed by the revisionist are not genuine.

On the other hand, Senior advocate Ajay Burman alongwith advocate Neeraj appeared for revisionist Vikas Tripathi. They argued that the respondent is not able to disclose how her (Sonia Gandhi) name was included in the voter list before she became an Indian Citizen.

Background of the Petition

Earlier, on July 4, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi filed her reply on an application seeking filing of additional documents in a matter related to inclusion of her name in the voter list allegedly before becoming an Indian Citizen.

This matter pertains to the inclusion of the name of Sonia Gandhi in the voter list allegedly before she became a citizen of India.

On May 16, Vikas Tripathi filed an application seeking to bring an additional document on record in support of his revision petition.

On April 18, after concluding the rebuttal arguements revisionist sought permission to place on record a document, which is a report of the Election Commission of the year 1980. Thereafter, the application for filing additional documents was filed by Vikas Tripathi.

On March 30, the court heard the arguments by the complainant against Sonia Gandhi. The court also heard the counsel for Sonia Gandhi.

Court Scrutinizes Allegations and Delay

The court had asked the counsel for Sonia Gandhi, " How will you bypass the issue that Sonia Gandhi became a voter before she became a citizen of India in 1983?"

Senior advocate R S Cheema, counsel for Sonia Gandhi, had submitted that it is a fishing and roving inquiry; the ACJM concluded it rightly.

On the other hand, it was argued by Senior Advocate Burman that it was not possible to get the name included in the voter list without becoming an Indian Citizen. We are trying to show the court that only by forged documents or fraud could it have been done.

The Court had said, " You are here before the court asking for FIR. The matter is nearly half a century back. Who is going to be investigated? You are expanding the ambit."

Senior counsel for petitioner Vikas Tripathi had submitted that they are in knowledge of this fact. We have now acquired a copy from the Election Commission. We had applied for a copy of the roll and the attested copies were provided The Court had said, " As on date the only information that you are disclosing is the circumstance of addition and deletion.

This is a case of declaration made by a foreign citizen. We can show that prima facie a false declaration was made and it needs to be investigated, the complainant's counsel had said.

We are asking for investigation into forged documents and forgery, the senior advocate had submitted.

The court was hearing the revision petition against the order refusing the order for registration of FIR. Vikas Tripathi had moved an application against Sonia Gandhi, which was dismissed by the ACJM of Rouse Avenue court. (ANI)