Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive, isolates self ahead of ED questioning

Sonia Gandhi, according to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, has been engaging with leaders and activists over the last week. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. She has isolated herself due to slight symptoms.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid barely a few days before the Enforcement Directorate issued a summons in the National Herald case. On June 8, she is scheduled to appear before the investigation agency.

"COVID was found in some of individuals who tested positive. Sonia Gandhi has a slight temperature last night. She tested positive for Covid and has secluded herself. She has had a medical evaluation and is recuperating. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is," he stated.

The ED summoned Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald case. Examine the case, which has been ongoing since 2012.