Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Herald case: Everything you need to know about it

    Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED on June 8, while Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on June 2. 

    National Herald case: Everything you need to know about it - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday, has summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering probe. Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED on June 8, while Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on June 2. 

    About the National Herald case

    The National Herald case involves the alleged misappropriation of over 2,000 crores in assets in an equity transaction. Jawaharlal Nehru and other freedom fighters founded the newspaper National Herald in 1938. Associated Journals Limited was the first to publish it. However, the paper went out of business in 2008, despite a 90-crore loan from Congress to revive it. 

    Young Indian Pvt Ltd took over Associated Journals Limited in 2010, with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the board of directors. Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader, filed a complaint in 2012 accusing Congress leaders of deception and breach of trust in the acquisition of AJL by YIL. No political organisation may engage in financial transactions with a third party under the Income Tax Act.

    Swami claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi took over the assets to profit. He also claimed that YIL only paid Rs 50 lakh for the right to recover the Rs 90 crore owed to the party by AJL, implying that Congress wrote off the remaining Rs 89.5 crores.

    Since 2016, the ED has been investigating AJL and the roles of various Congress leaders after taking cognisance of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case as it cannot act on its own.

    Following the agency, the accused, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and late Congress leader Motilal Vora, 'used proceeds of crime' in the form of land illegally allotted to AJL in Haryana's Panchkula and pledged it to obtain a loan from a Syndicate Bank branch in Delhi to construct a building in Mumbai's Bandra area. The ED attached the property, valued at Rs 16.38 crore, in 2020.

    As per Congress, YIL was founded 'for the purpose of charity' and not for profit. The transactions were 'commercial' rather than financial, as per the party. "There has been no transfer of property or cash; how can there be a money laundering case?" said Abhishek Singhvi.

    Also Read: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case

    Also Read: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned by ED officials in National Herald case

    Also Read:  National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to be investigated by I-T department

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mizoram Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2 75 crore in last one month gcw

    Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2.75 crore in last one month

    Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch - gps

    Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch - gps

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch

    COVID scare in Mumbai BMC outs hospitals labs on standby increases testing gcw

    COVID scare in Mumbai? BMC puts hospitals, labs on standby; increases testing

    Congress Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case gcw

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case

    Recent Stories

    Mizoram Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2 75 crore in last one month gcw

    Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2.75 crore in last one month

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder gruesome details: Singer's friend, who sat next to him, reveals shocking info RBA

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder gruesome details: Singer's friend, who sat next to him, reveals shocking info

    Whos hands are covering Urfi Javed assets drb

    Who's hands are covering Urfi Javed's assets?

    Leopard climbs tree to hund monkey at MP's Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral - gps

    Leopard climbs tree to hunt monkey at MP’s Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral

    Virender Sehwag: Wanted to retire after MS Dhoni dropped me before Sachin Tendulkar changed my mind-ayh

    Sehwag: 'Wanted to retire after Dhoni dropped me before Tendulkar changed my mind'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon