- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Dip Further; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Dip Further; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing sharp rise in winter chill, temperatures dip to single digits in several districts. Cold winds, foggy mornings persist, with IMD warning that the cold wave will continue for the next few days
Cold Wave Tightens Grip Across Maharashtra
Cold northerly winds caused by western disturbances are intensifying winter conditions across Maharashtra. Many districts are recording single-digit minimum temperatures, while fog is visible during early morning hours. The weather department has indicated that the cold spell will persist for at least three more days, keeping nights especially harsh in interior regions.
Temperature Update: Jalgaon Coldest, Cities Feel the Chill
Over the last 24 hours, Jalgaon recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 6°C, followed by Ahilyanagar and Nashik. Pune, Nagpur, and Gondia also reported temperatures below 9°C. While daytime temperatures may rise slightly over the next 48 hours, minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged for the next week.
December 21 Forecast: Dry Weather, Localised Cold Wave Likely
According to the IMD forecast for December 21, dry weather will prevail across Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and most parts of Madhya Maharashtra. However, isolated cold wave conditions are likely in parts of Madhya Maharashtra. Mumbai will see clear skies with temperatures ranging between 17°C and 33°C, while Pune may record a minimum as low as 8°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.