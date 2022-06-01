Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED in National Herald case

    Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it. Today, Modi government is also doing the same and ED is being used for this."

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a Congress leader, accused the BJP of creating proxy agencies to intimidate political opponents during a news conference. "In this scenario, there is nothing. We will give them any response they choose," he added. He affirmed that Sonia Gandhi will appear on the specified day if necessary, but that the party will write to the investigation agency to request some accommodations for Rahul Gandhi. Sanghvi also stated that there is no proof of money laundering or exchange.

    Reacting on the same, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it. Today, Modi government is also doing the same and ED is being used for this." He further said the investigative agency has given notice to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. 

    “A money laundering case has been registered when there is no money laundering. The move reeks of a vendetta, pettiness, fear, and political cheapness,” he said.

    Also Read | Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned by ED officials in National Herald case

     

    The case was recently filed to investigate suspected financial irregularities in the party-backed Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper. According to insiders, the agency intends to record Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's comments under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    The National Herald is owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited and published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL). As part of the inquiry, the CBI recently questioned top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
