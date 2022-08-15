Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonia Gandhi's I-Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' government

    "Friends, we have achieved a great deal in the last 75 years, but today's self-obsessed government is bent on trivialising the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which can never be accepted," Sonia Gandhi said in her Independence Day message.

    Sonia Gandhi's Independence Day message: Oppose this 'self-obsessed' Modi government
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Congress party will oppose attempts being made by a "self-obsessed" government that is hell-bent on "trivialising" the sacrifices of freedom fighters for political gains, said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in her message on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day.

    The Congress chief's attack came a day after the BJP released a video in which it seemed to accuse the top Congress leadership at the time and showed pictures of Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Jawaharlal Nehru while narrating its version of events that led to Partition.

    The Congress party also took strong exception to the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement, which excluded India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the list of freedom fighters.
        
    In her message, Gandhi said: 'Friends, we have achieved a great deal in the last 75 years, but today's self-obsessed government is bent on trivialising the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which can never be accepted.'

    She further said that the Congress would foil attempts to spread falsehoods against leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Abul Kalam Azad and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and strongly oppose any misrepresentation of historical facts.

    Sonia Gandhi said that India had, through the hard work of its talented people in the last 75 years, left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields, including health, science, education and information technology.

    The Congress chief further said that India established a free, fair and transparent election system under the leadership of its visionary leaders, its democracy and its constitutional institutions. Besides these, Gandhi said, the country had carved out its identity by always living up to pluralism in language, religion and sect.

