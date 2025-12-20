VHP's Yamuna Pathak accused the TN govt of negligence after a man self-immolated over the Karthigai Deepam row. The 40-year-old died protesting the non-lighting of the lamp at Thiruparankundram hill, despite a Madras High Court order.

VHP Blames 'Institutional Negligence' for Devotee's Death

The National Mahila President of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, Yamuna Pathak, on Friday accused the Tamil Nadu government of "institutional negligence" and "contempt of court" following the death of a 40-year-old man who allegedly self-immolated over the Karthigai Deepam row, saying the incident reflects a failure to uphold devotees' rights despite a clear Madras High Court directive. A 40-year-old man, Poornachandran, died by self-immolation near a police booth in Madurai on Thursday evening, allegedly protesting the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill despite a Madras High Court order.

Reacting to this, Pathak criticised the Tamil Nadu government and accused it of negligence in ensuring devotees' access to Thiruparankundram, Murugan Hill, despite a clear directive from the Madras High Court upholding the right to worship. "Today, we see what stands as a symbol of how DMK's selective secularism crushes the Hindu faith. The Madras High Court had clearly upheld devotees' right to worship at Thiruparankundram, Murugan Hill. Despite this, the Tamil Nadu government failed to ensure safe, unhindered access. This is nothing but institutional negligence and contempt of court," Pathak said to ANI.

She further said that the government's inaction contributed to mental stress among devotees, directly linking it to the death of Poornachandran. "The death of Poornachandran is a result of sustained psychological pressure. The blood is on the hands of rulers," Pathak said.

Calls for Public Apology, Judicial Inquiry

The Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad has demanded a public apology from the Tamil Nadu government to all Murugan devotees and called for strict action against officials who ignored the High Court's directions. The organisation also demanded a judicial inquiry into Poornachandran's death to ascertain accountability.

BJP Joins Protest, Demands Compensation

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu Unit Chief Nainar Nagenthran on Friday visited Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where the body of Poornachandran was kept, to meet the grieving family.

As compensation, Nagenthran said, "a government job should be provided to Poorna Chandran's family, and compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given, without any political discrimination... On behalf of the BJP and Hindu organisations, Rs 10 lakh is being given to Poornachandran's family."

Slamming the ruling DMK government, he said, "The DMK is fully responsible for this incident. Even after this, the flame must be lit at the summit of Thirupparankundram." His visit comes amid the BJP Cadre's protest over the unfortunate death of Poornachandran. Protestors held banners and demanded justice for the man's death while fighting for his cause. Resultingly, heavy security and police personnel were deployed at the site of the protest.

Investigation and Background of the Controversy

A senior police official said preliminary inquiries confirmed that the deceased had circulated a voice message before the incident, explaining that he took the extreme step as the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was not lit atop Thiruparankundram hill against the High Court's directive.

Poornachandran, a medical representative and mini auto driver, is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 4 and 8. Speaking to reporters, Chandran's brother, Ramadurai, said the deceased was deeply spiritual and frequently visited the Sathuragiri hills.

Following a complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS at the Tallakulam police station. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Madras High Court had earlier directed the lighting of the lamp, but the state government challenged the decision, citing law-and-order concerns. With the growing protest and the BJP Chief's statement over Poornachandran's death, the controversy continues to snowball. (ANI)