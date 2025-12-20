The Centre of Policy Research and Governance hosted 'AI in Publishing' in New Delhi, a pre-summit for the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The dialogue focused on AI's evolving role and also saw the launch of a Youth Readership Study.

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted "AI in Publishing", an official pre-summit dialogue ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, at New Delhi. The event brought together publishers, academics, and industry stakeholders to discuss the evolving publishing landscape in India. The discussion examined ongoing changes in India's publishing landscape, including reading practices and the increasing presence of digital and AI-enabled tools.

CPRG Launches Youth Readership Study

CPRG's study titled Youth Readership Study: Patterns and Preferences was launched in the presence of V. Satish ji, National Organiser, Bharatiya Janata Party. Key findings from the study were presented during the session, offering data-driven insights into reading patterns, preferences, and access among young people.

Expert Insights on AI's Dual Impact

Speaking at the session, Dr Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, "The publishing sector is undergoing visible and significant change. Technology is undoubtedly a driving force, but so are broader shifts in how reading fits into students' lives today. New roles are emerging within the industry, and AI is beginning to influence editing and content creation in meaningful ways. "This roundtable was designed to create space for an honest and reflective discussion on where these changes are taking us, while continuing to uphold diversity, originality, and human judgment. At the same time, we must acknowledge how these developments are impacting employment across the publishing and media sectors. Many editors and proofreaders are being phased out, not only in publishing but across related fields. This is a reality we need to understand, address, and act upon." CPRG Director added

Prof. K.G. Suresh said that "the purpose of this discussion was to encourage dialogue. We have seen similar anxieties when computers were first introduced, and today India leads the global software industry. AI can be a strong facilitator, but publishers need to be careful about how it is used, especially in self-publishing. Editorial responsibility and awareness of growing dependence on technology, particularly among students, will remain important."

Prabhat Kumar, Director, Prabhat Prakashan, highlighted that while AI brings many advantages, its growing use across publishing, including in design, calls for clear checks and balances and a thoughtful approach that supports human work rather than replacing creativity.

Balancing Innovation with Responsibility

Alok Agarwal and Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Co-Founders of AI4India, also attended the discussion, along with participants from academia and the publishing industry. The conversation recognised that AI is now part of publishing and is here to stay, while stressing that original thought and human judgement will continue to matter. Participants spoke about the opportunities AI offers in areas such as translation and facilitation, while also emphasising its limitations. Concerns were raised about academic standards, authorship, and quality, as well as the need for human oversight, particularly to address issues such as plagiarism and misuse. Overall, the discussion focused on how the publishing industry can adapt to AI thoughtfully and use it responsibly, rather than treat it as a substitute for creativity or editorial rigour.

About CPRG's Technology Policy Initiatives

The roundtable was held as part of CPRG's Future of Society initiative, which examines how emerging technologies reshape society and the economy. It also forms one of CPRG's ongoing pre-summit engagements in the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

In recent months, CPRG has conducted a series of seminars and dialogues on AI and inclusivity, including discussions on equitable access and the future of jobs in an AI-driven economy, held in Geneva and Brussels. Notably, CPRG was the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, and its initiatives have been recognised at leading global platforms, including the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024.

CPRG also convened the PadhAI Conclave 2025, a national-level policy platform on AI in education that brought together senior ministers, policymakers and academics. Building on this momentum, CPRG will continue to organise such events in the run-up to the 2026 Summit, reinforcing its commitment to participatory, forward-looking, inclusive technology policy.

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is a policy research think tank that promotes responsive, participatory policymaking. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative. (ANI)