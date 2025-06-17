Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, is recovering from a stomach infection and remains under observation, the Chairman of the Hospital said on Tuesday.

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, is recovering from a stomach infection and remains under observation, the Chairman of the Hospital said on Tuesday.

Informing that the discharge date of the 78-year-old has not yet been decided, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Ajay Swaroop said, "Smt. Sonia Gandhi is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided".

Sonia Gandhi's health and diet being closely monitored

Dr. S Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav is closely monitoring Sonia Gandhi's health and diet, Hospital's chairman informed.

