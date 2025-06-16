Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 78, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on June 15 for a stomach-related issue. Doctors say her condition is stable and she remains under close observation.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9 pm yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable and the doctors is closely monitoring her health.”

Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised on June 7 also

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on June 7.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, said the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues.

The doctors examined her health condition and informed that she was in stable condition, he said.

Dr. Aman Chauhan, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC, said that Sonia Gandhi had left after completing a routine health checkup. "Her blood pressure was slightly on the higher side, but there is nothing serious," he said.

"No additional tests were conducted; only routine investigations were carried out. She was not given any special medical advice because everything was perfectly fine," Dr. Chauhan said.