Rescue operations are currently underway on the third day to locate and rescue individuals trapped after a stone mine collapsed in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh on November 15. As of now, five bodies have been recovered.

Five Bodies Recovered, FIR Against Owners

District Magistrate of Sonbhadra, Chandra Vijay Singh, on Monday said that five bodies have been recovered so far from the collapsed stone mine in Sonbhadra, while the search for one more body continues. "So far, we have recovered 5 bodies... There is a possibility of one more body being found; the search for it is ongoing... An FIR has been registered against two people, who are the owners. If any other is found guilty, action will be taken against them as well..." he told ANI.

Intensive Rescue Operation Underway

The incident occurred when a section of the mine caved in, trapping around 15 workers beneath the rubble. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for an intensive rescue operation that began soon after the collapse.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Prakash said senior officials and specialised teams are monitoring the situation closely. "NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. NDRF DIG and Commandant are here too. We are trying to complete the rescue operations as soon as possible. It is not possible to quote any figures at this time," he said.

'My mind is not working': Father of Trapped Workers

Somnath, the father of two workers trapped inside, said he was struggling to comprehend the situation."Two of my sons are trapped. My three sons had come here to work. One was operating a tractor, the other a compressor, and the youngest son received no information about either two of them. What can I even say? My mind is not working," he said.

Heavy machinery and specialised personnel are being used to remove debris and widen access to the collapsed area as rapidly as possible. (ANI)