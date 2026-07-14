Today, July 14th marks the 17th day of Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The educator and climate activist is receiving support from all over the country, but no one from the Indian film industry has lent their support, which is what online users are questioning.

After Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an update about climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health, concerns are pouring in all around the country from his supporters. It is the 17th day of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET paper leak. However, as per a new Reddit thread that is now going viral, netizens are seeking answers as to why no one from the Indian Film industry is voicing their support for Sonam.

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Dipke's Post For Wangchuk

Taking to the X account, Dipke shared a concerning update about Wangchuk's health. He wrote, " Day 17 of Sonam Sir’s Hunger-Strike. He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won’t even have a dialogue.”



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What Does The Reddit Post Say

According to the now viral Reddit post, a user wrote, “Where's the stand of the celebrities on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike?." Soon after, many users started to seek accountability from celebrities, sparking debate about their silence. One comment read, “They are afraid that political goons will destroy their assets, fame, demand, peace.” Another read, “Why do we need celebrities to endorse a cause that they have no connection with. Not many of them know what is Neet and JEE etc. None of them have their kids capable enough even to prepare for those exams.” One more comment read, “They are too busy posting fake family photos while they rake in millions from property investments.”

Latest Update About His Hunger Strike

A few people from the political background are lending their support to Wangchuk. TMC leader Mahua Moitra also urged him to call off his hunger strike and continue the protest. “Sonam Sir, your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight.”

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also lent his support. In a post on X, Thackeray said, “We, on behalf of Shiv Sena, hereby declare our support for the movement of Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke.”

About The Protest

CJP launched its protest on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. CJP, apart from Pradhan's resignation, is also demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to alleged examination irregularities.