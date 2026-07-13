Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health has further deteriorated on Monday, the 16th day of his hunger strike. Here's everything you need to know about his life, achievements, net worth, and more.

Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar entered its 16th day on Monday, July 13. The educator and climate activist's health has visibly deteriorated, and supporters are worried for him. Let us tell you that according to a health update shared by the Cockroach Janta Party on Sunday, Wangchuk's blood pressure had dropped to 104/66 mm Hg and his total weight loss since the fast began had reached 7.8 kg.

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Abhijeet Dipke Raises Concerns Over Wangchuk's Health

Abhijeet Dipke, took to his X (formerly twitter) account to share an update about Wangchuk's health. He wrote, “Day 16 of @Wangchuk66 ’s hunger-strike I request the Govt not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake here. Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability, and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability.”

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Why is Wangchuk On Hunger Strike?

Wangchuk joined the CJP protests over the alleged examination irregularities and errors. The political group is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As per reports, his hunger strike is also connected with Ladakh's demand for statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, and better protection for its environment and culture. Needless to say, the protest blends two separate issues on the same platform - raising questions and seeking accountability in India's education system and Ladakh's long-lost and pending political demands.

How Did The Fast Start?

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday, June 28, 2026. He is backed by the satirical youth group Cockroach Janta Party. As per Outlook, the campaign is against Pradhan. The CJP's very own sit-in at Jantar Mantar had already been going on since June 20. The protest drew hundreds of protesters, mostly youth and social workers, along with some farmer leaders, as per Deccan Chronicles. Before sitting for the protest, CJP founder Dipke stopped at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Who Is Sonam Wangchuk?

Wangchuk is a noted Indian engineer, education reformer, innovator, and climate activist from Ladakh. He is widely recognised as the real-life inspiration for the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in the blockbuster Bollywood film 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He has dedicated his career to sustainable development, high-altitude ecological preservation, and reforming the educational system in remote Himalayan regions.

Wangchuk's Achievements

Wangchuk's main achievements include founding the SECMOL alternative school, inventing the water-saving Ice Stupa artificial glacier, and receiving the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018.

His Education reforms include - Operation New Hope, SECMOL Campus, and Alternative Learning

He is also a holder of Ramon Magsaysay Award (2018), Rolex Award for Enterprise (2016), Terra Award (2016).

Wangchuk's Net Worth

According to several reports, Wangchuk's personal net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 75 lakh (INR 7.5 million). As per Maharashtra Times, he leads a simple, eco-friendly lifestyle in Ladakh. Most of his earnings directly go into his educational and environmental projects.