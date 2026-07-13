CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has penned an emotional open letter for Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk's health has visibly deteriorated. The strike is about CJP's demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

It's the 16th day of Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and his health has visibly deteriorated, raising concerns among supporters. The strike is about CJP's demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and Ladakh's demand for statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, and better protection for its environment and culture.

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Saurav Das Pens An emotional Open Letter For Sonam Wangchuk

In the same light, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has penned an emotional open letter for Wangchuk seeking accountability and raising questions about the ‘India we live in.’ He said the nation has failed an activist like Wangchuk. Taking to the X (formerly Twitter) account, Das wrote, “To every Indian, Things are looking grimmer by the day. I don’t know how much longer Sonam sir can hold on. He keeps telling us he can. But those of us sitting beside him are terribly worried. This is a man who could have chosen a life of comfort and recognition. Instead, the recipient of a Ramon Magsaysay Award, an honour equivalent to the Nobel Prize, is putting his own life at risk for the future of our children, the young, and this country. He sits for those dead students murdered by a broken, corrupt education system. He is sacrificing his body and maybe his life for a greater cause.”

He further added, “It makes me think what does it say about US that a son of India, who brought us such great honour before the world, has to STARVE himself to death simply to be heard by his OWN government? This is not my idea of India. This is not India! Somewhere along the way, we stopped feeling. We began to accept silence when there should have been outrage, indifference where there should have been compassion. We have become spectators to suffering. We have convinced ourselves that someone ELSE will speak, someone ELSE will act. I have no words left.”

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About The Protest

Wangchuk joined the CJP protests over the alleged examination irregularities and errors. The political group is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As per reports, his hunger strike is also connected with Ladakh's demand for statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, and better protection for its environment and culture. Needless to say, the protest blends two separate issues on the same platform - raising questions and seeking accountability in India's education system and Ladakh's long-lost and pending political demands.