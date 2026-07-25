A video showing activist Sonam Wangchuk in a heated argument with staff at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has gone viral. He was trying to leave the hospital, where he was admitted by police after his hunger strike, but was allegedly stopped. The hospital later said it was just a procedural delay while waiting for a court order.

A video of a major showdown between environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk and staff at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital is doing the rounds on social media. Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital by the Delhi Police after his 21-day hunger strike, following a Supreme Court directive to the Centre to ensure his health was protected.

'I Can't Stay Here, I Have to Go'

Wangchuk, who had continued his fast in the hospital, was visited by Union ministers like JP Nadda, who urged him to stop. Soon after, news broke that he had ended his fast. The viral video captures the moment he tried to move to a private hospital for better treatment, but was allegedly stopped by the hospital authorities.

In the clip, Wangchuk is visibly angry, claiming the staff are not letting him leave. “This is the country’s worst institution. I have to get out of here. Arrest me if you want, but I will not stay here,” he can be heard saying. His wife, Geetaanjali Angmo, is also heard supporting his demand. He alleged that his right to choose a hospital was being denied. The video spread like wildfire, with many people questioning the hospital's actions.

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Video Was Shot Earlier, Says Hospital

However, Safdarjung Hospital has now come out with a clarification. They stated that the video was filmed *before* they received a written order from the Delhi High Court allowing his transfer to a private hospital. The authorities said it was their duty to follow procedure until the official court order was in their hands, and the security staff were acting accordingly.

Delhi High Court Gives Permission

The issue was finally settled after Wangchuk’s wife, Geetaanjali Angmo, approached the Delhi High Court. She filed a complaint about the treatment at Safdarjung and requested permission to move him. Following her plea, the court granted permission for him to be shifted to Medanta, a private hospital in Gurugram.