Sonam Wangchuk's arrest followed a crackdown on demonstrations in Leh, where protestors sought statehood and constitutional protections for Ladakh. Government authorities accuse Wangchuk of inciting unrest.

Bengaluru: A wave of urgent protests and condemnations has swept across India following the controversial detention of renowned environmentalist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), with civil society organizations warning that his continued imprisonment threatens democratic freedoms and could push Ladakh deeper into crisis. The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) issued a statement demanding Wangchuk's immediate release, calling his detention arbitrary and unconstitutional. The Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning activist was arrested on September 26, 2025, and subsequently transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.His family has reportedly not been provided with a copy of the detention order. The NSA permits preventive detention for up to two years without trial, a provision PUCL argues is being misused to silence democratic dissent.

Protests in Uttarakhand and Beyond

The detention has sparked widespread alarm among activists, residents, and civil society groups across Uttarakhand too. Members of the Save Himalayas People's Committee assembled at Dehradun's Gandhi Park demanding Wangchuk's immediate release and the dropping of all charges against him. Demonstrators highlighted the escalating risks of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and earthquakes caused by unchecked urbanization, reckless deforestation, and poorly planned hydroelectric projects. They urged authorities to engage in immediate dialogue with local communities and develop urgent, time-bound sustainable development strategies that prioritize environmental conservation over corporate profits. In Nainital's Tallital Daat, supporters held a candlelight vigil at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, expressing solidarity and demanding Wangchuk's swift release.

People for Himalaya, another civil society organization, also issued strong condemnations on Monday, characterizing Wangchuk's detention as an attack on fundamental democratic principles and the right to peaceful opposition. The organization described the use of the National Security Act as a blatant attempt to suppress Ladakh residents advocating for their constitutional protections, economic security, and environmental preservation. They called for an independent high-level judicial investigation into the violence and demanded the resignations of Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and the police chief.

Wangchuk's arrest followed a devastating crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in Leh on September 24, which killed four civilians and injured many. The massive demonstrations, organized by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, called for statehood, constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule, establishment of a public service commission, and enhanced parliamentary representation for Ladakh. Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal defended the security forces' actions, claiming they prevented the entire city from being destroyed. He attributed the violence to what he termed "vested interests" and blamed Wangchuk for inciting unrest. Federal authorities have similarly accused Wangchuk of making inflammatory statements.