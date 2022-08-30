Sonali Phogat death case: Deputy police superintendent rank officer to now lead probe

The Goa Police have so far arrested five people including Phogat's manager Sudhir Sangwan and associate Sukhwinder Singh for allegedly murdering her and forcing her to have the recreational drug methamphetamine on the night she died.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a deputy police superintendent rank officer will be leading the probe into Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat's death in Goa last week. This comment comes while refusing to confirm plans about handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Earlier an inspector led the probe..our investigation team should reach Haryana today [Tuesday]. They are doing this investigation thoroughly and I think whoever is the culprit will definitely be brought to book," Sawant said. He said he has also sent a confidential report to his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Also read: Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug dealer, 5 arrests in 2 cases so far

The Goa CM also said the Goa Police were doing a very good investigation when asked about the plans to hand over the case to the CBI.

The Goa Police have so far arrested five people including Phogat's manager Sudhir Sangwan and associate Sukhwinder Singh for allegedly murdering her and forcing her to have the recreational drug methamphetamine on the night she died.

Also read: Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

Edwin Nunes, the owner of the Curlies nightclub, where Phogat spent her final hours, and Dattaprasad Gaonkar, a room boy at the resort, where she stayed, have also been arrested. Gaonkar is accused of supplying methamphetamine to Sangwan and Singh. Rama Mandrekar, the alleged supplier of the drug, has also been arrested.

Initially, the police registered an unnatural death case after Phogat was reported to have died of a heart attack. A murder case was registered later on the basis of her family’s complaint.

Also read: Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police says BJP leader's drink was spiked; 2 accused arrested

CCTV footage showed Sangwan and Singh making her have a drink believed to have been spiked with methamphetamine.

So far, the police have interrogated more than 25 people, including the staff at the restaurant, the resort where Phogat was staying, the hospital where she was declared brought dead, and her driver.