Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police says BJP leader's drink was spiked; 2 accused arrested

In a press conference, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Goa, Omvir Singh Bishnoi said, "On the basis of CCTV footage,it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance."

The Goa Police on Friday said that BJP leader Sonali Phogat was drugged by theaccused in the coastal state. This comes a day after the Goa Police arrested two associates of the Haryana-based actor -- Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi -- in connection with her 'murder' following the post-mortem report said there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.

In a press conference, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Goa, Omvir Singh Bishnoi said, "On the basis of CCTV footage,it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance."

Also read: Sonali Phogat's death: Goa Police registers murder case

"When confronted, they confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," the IGP said. The police also said that there can be a possibility of an economic motive behind the BJP leader's death.

"At 4:30 am when she was not in control, the suspect took her in the toilet and there is no explanation of what they did for two hours. The duo are arrested. The FSL team will take them to various places. The duo will be produced in court soon. Seems to be that she died in the influence of this drug," he said.

Also read: Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa; case filed against her two colleagues

On Thursday, the Goa Police arrested two aides of Sonali Phogat for their alleged involvement in her murder after a post-mortem revealed that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.

Sonali Phogat hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok. She was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning.

Also read: Sonali Phogat death conspiracy: BJP leader's sister says, ‘someone poisoned her food’

Doctors had said prima facie she died of a heart attack. However, the post-mortem report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.