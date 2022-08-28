Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug dealer, 5 arrests in 2 cases so far

So far, the police have interrogated more than 25 people, including the staff at the restaurant, the resort where Phogat was staying, the hospital where she was declared brought dead, and her driver.

Goa Police on Saturday night arrested one more drug dealer in connection with the alleged murder of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa. With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case. The police arrested the drug dealer for allegedly supplying drugs to another dealer, who reportedly supplied drugs to Ms Phogat's associates.

On Saturday, the owner of the restaurant where Sonali Phogat was seen partying the night before her death, and a drug dealer were arrested and charged with murder and drugs cases.

The Haryana BJP leader's associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who were arrested on Thursday, have been sent to 10 days in police custody.

So far, the police have interrogated more than 25 people, including the staff at the restaurant, the resort where Phogat was staying, the hospital where she was declared brought dead, and her driver.

The BJP leader was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs by the accused at the famous restaurant-cum-nightclub Curlie on Anjuna beach on Monday, the police have said, citing security camera footage and alleged confessions.

She "felt uneasy" and could barely walk on her own after drinking it, and was taken to the hotel, Grand Leonny, by her associates where they were staying. The BJP leader was taken to St Anthony's Hospital next morning, where she was declared brought dead.

Though Phogat's death was initially seen as a case of heart attack, a murder case was registered by Goa police after her family demanded a thorough probe and an intervention by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.