Sarabjit Singh, accused of a security breach at the Delhi Assembly, claims he was drugged and searching for his missing nephew. Police found him disoriented and are verifying his story. His family asserts his innocence, stating he has a history of psychiatric treatment and was distressed over the missing child.

A man accused of breaching security at the Delhi Assembly has made startling claims during police questioning, saying he was unknowingly drugged and was searching for his missing nephew at the time of the incident. The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh, appeared incoherent while narrating his version to investigators.

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During interrogation, Singh told police, “I was looking for my missing nephew… someone fed me opium... I don’t know what happened, but I did not do anything wrong.” His statements came after he was intercepted in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar area following a lookout alert issued after the breach.

Police said Singh had been distressed after his nephew went missing on April 2 from west Delhi’s Hari Nagar. In an attempt to find him, he reportedly travelled across cities, including Chandigarh and parts of Punjab, visiting religious places and seeking help. Authorities have confirmed that the missing child narrative is being verified as part of the investigation.

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Investigators also noted that Singh remained disoriented even after exiting the Assembly premises and was attempting to meet a “high-ranking official” who he believed could assist in locating his nephew. CCTV footage has confirmed that he was alone during the incident.

Meanwhile, Singh’s family has rushed to Delhi and submitted documents related to his psychiatric treatment, claiming he has no criminal record and is innocent. They maintain that his actions were influenced by mental health issues and stress caused by the missing child.

Police continue to probe the case, focusing on both the security breach and the circumstances surrounding Singh’s claims, as questions remain over how he managed to access a high-security zone.

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