Delhi Police arrested three people, including driver Sarabjit, in a security breach at the Delhi Assembly. Sarabjit crashed his car through a gate, placed a bouquet in Speaker Vijender Gupta's car, and fled. The incident raises security concerns.

The Delhi Police caught three individuals, including the driver of the car, Sarabjit, in the Delhi Assembly security breach incident. Sarabjit is a resident of Puranpur in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. The North District police team seized the vehicle at a picket in the Rupnagar area.

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Details of the Security Breach

According to Delhi Police sources, the accused, Sarabjit, entered the Legislative Assembly through Gate No. 2 at 2:10 PM. He broke through the gate and crashed through the boom barrier. After entering the assembly premises, he sat in the Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's official car and placed a bouquet and a garland inside the vehicle. During this time, a staff member arrived and questioned him, triggering chaos. While Delhi Police and CRPF personnel rushed to the scene, the accused managed to complete this entire sequence of events and escape back through Gate No. 2 within approximately 6 minutes.

Police Investigation and Accused's Background

Meanwhile, Pilibhit SP Sukirti Madhav said that the information regarding the case is being collected, given that the accused and vehicle registration both belonged to Pilibhit. "We received information that there has been a security breach at the Delhi Assembly, and when we looked into the details, like the vehicle details and the person who was in it, it came to light that the vehicle registration was of Pilibhit, and the person was also from here. All the information in this regard is being collected. His name is Sarabjit Singh, and he is a resident of Puranpur, which is our police station. All the information regarding this is being collected," he told ANI.

Political Reaction and Security Concerns

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Harish Khurana flagged security concerns over the incident. Citing previous threat emails recieved by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, Khurana called for strict action and increased security at the Delhi Assembly. "The incident that happened in the Assembly today is a matter of concern. A few days ago, when the Assembly was in session, Rekha Gupta and Vijender Gupta received threatening emails. What kind of power is this? Attempts are being made to derail the development works that are underway under Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Delhi Police should take immediate action. Strictest action should be taken on these continuous incidents. I strongly condemn the kind of incident that has happened. I demand from the Delhi Police that the security of the Assembly should be increased," he told ANI.

History of Recent Threats

Earlier in March, several threat emails was recieved at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker, Vijender Gupta, received threats via email, warning of a potential bombing at the Assembly premises. According to officials, the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station, located near the Assembly, also received a similar threat. The threatening emails were sent early on Tuesday, with one reaching the Speaker's account at 7:49 AM and another to the Assembly's official email account at 7:28 AM. The emails mention several leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Days later, a threatening mail allegedly targeting the Speaker's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and the state assembly was also received. The email reportedly warned of a bomb threat to the legislative premises, raising serious concerns. (ANI)