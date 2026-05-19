A car caught fire on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in Delhi amid intense heat. Two people travelling in the car managed to escape the vehicle in time, avoiding any injuries. Further details on the incident are awaited.

A car caught fire on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road (MB Road) near Lado Sarai in Delhi amid intense heat on Tuesday. Two people were travelling in the car when the fire broke out. However, both occupants managed to get out of the vehicle in time, avoiding any injuries. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)