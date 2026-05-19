3 5 Image Credit : Instagram

Why do we need them in our garden?

The Haavurani isn't just a beautiful creature; it's also our garden's 'natural pesticide'. These skinks eat cockroaches, grasshoppers, termites, and other small insects that harm plants. Without us even knowing, they help keep our yards and kitchens cockroach-free, without any chemicals. So, it's no mistake to call them a farmer's friend. They love the sun and you can often spot them basking on rocks or dry leaves in the morning. They usually live under piles of dry leaves or logs.