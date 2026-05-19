Indian Skink: Does It Bite? Is It Poisonous? All Your Questions Answered!
Many believe the Haavurani is poisonous, but it is just a myth. This harmless skink eats pests like cockroaches and grasshoppers, helping keep homes and gardens clean. It plays a useful role in nature and is truly a farmer’s friend.
Does the Haavurani bite? Is it poisonous?
Myth and Reality: Does the Haavurani have venom?
In many villages, there's a big superstition about the Haavurani. Because its name has 'haavu' (snake), people fear it's a type of snake or is highly venomous. This is completely false. The Haavurani has no venom at all. It doesn't even bite humans. Reptile expert Gauri Kalinga shares this important info, confirming it's a totally non-violent creature. It won't bother you unless you provoke it.
ALSO READ: Telangana: Man arrested for illegal trading of two Red Sand Boa snakes
Why do we need them in our garden?
Escapes by cutting off its tail
This skink has a fascinating defence trick. If an animal or human tries to catch it, the skink immediately cuts off its own tail to escape! The predator gets distracted by the detached tail, and the Haavurani runs away. The amazing part is, the tail grows back after a few days.
ALSO READ: Kalaburagi Zoo Becomes New Tourist Hotspot with Wildlife, Green Spaces, and Family Attractions
Reproduction and Habitat
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.