Delhi Police arrested a man for ramming a car through a Delhi Assembly gate and leaving a bouquet at the Speaker's office. The car was seized, and an AAP MLA questioned the city's security arrangements, calling it a 'serious lapse'.

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who broke through a gate of the Delhi Assembly and placed a bouquet outside the Speaker's office on Monday.

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The Police also seized the involved Tata Sierra car with a Uttar Pradesh registration number which forcibly entered Gate No. 2 of the Assembly, breaking the iron gate. The driver had escaped after placing the flower bouquet.

Following the incident, Delhi Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha and the forensics team arrived at the Delhi Assembly for the investigation.

AAP MLA Slams 'Serious Security Lapse'

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha calling it a "serious lapse," raising questions over the security of the general public.

Citing multiple security-related incidents, including bomb threats, an attack on the Chief Minister, Jha asked for accountability over the Assembly incident.

"Another major question mark on Delhi's security arrangements. Breaking through the gate and entering a high-security place like the Legislative Assembly is a serious lapse. On one hand, elected opposition MLAs are stopped at the gate, and on the other, some vehicle drives straight inside! Continuous bomb threats, an attack on the Chief Minister, and now this incident-- Is this what the capital's security system amounts to? Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, so who will take responsibility? If the Legislative Assembly isn't safe, how will the common public be safe?" he wrote in a post on X.

दिल्ली की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर फिर बड़ा सवाल। विधानसभा जैसी हाई-सिक्योरिटी जगह में कार का गेट तोड़कर अंदर घुस जाना गंभीर चूक है। एक तरफ चुने हुए विपक्ष के विधायकों को गेट पर रोका जाता है, और दूसरी तरफ कोई गाड़ी सीधे अंदर पहुंच जाती है! लगातार बम की धमकियाँ, मुख्यमंत्री पर हमला,… pic.twitter.com/ZrA7N5ho3v — Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) April 6, 2026

Investigation Finds No Suspicious Items

According to the police sources, the CRPF guards stationed at the complex gate could not intercept the car, owing to the high-speed. However, no bomb or anything suspicious was found in the bouquet. (ANI)