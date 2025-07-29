A woman traveling alone on a night train shared her first-time experience of encountering female officers conducting a security check.

While the Indian Railways often faces criticism regarding the effectiveness of its safety measures, a recent viral LinkedIn post has presented a positive counter-narrative. A woman, traveling alone from Mumbai to Surat, shared her late-night experience aboard a train, which was an unexpected encounter that made her feel secure.

Proactive Security by Female Officers

According to her account, around 11 pm, two female police officers entered her compartment and specifically addressed her by name, “Seat 38 - Poorvi?” Once she confirmed her identity, the officers checked on her well-being and asked if she needed any assistance. They also provided her with a helpline number to use if she required further help. The woman expressed that, despite being a frequent solo traveler, this was her first time experiencing such proactive security.

Public Response and Reflections

An elderly couple nearby was also surprised by the officers’ visit and found the gesture reassuring. They mentioned how this kind of attention was comforting, especially since their own granddaughter often travels alone.

The woman concluded her post by reflecting that, while India may not yet match the safety standards of developed nations, such thoughtful efforts are significant steps forward and bring considerable comfort to passengers. The post quickly gained traction online, inspiring others to share similar positive experiences and earning widespread appreciation for bringing attention to diligent security measures in the railways.