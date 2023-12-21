Social media abuzz as Kashmiri man admires, kisses PM Modi's cutout in viral video (WATCH)

The life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi situated at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk has become a focal point, attracting both tourists and locals who engage in taking photos and selfies with it. Dinesh, a tourist from Karnataka, praised the development in Kashmir since his last visit, crediting it to PM Modi's tenure.

The stirring incident of a Kashmiri man exhibiting admiration and kissing a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ghantaghar, Jammu and Kashmir, on 'International Pheron Day' has swiftly gone viral across social media platforms.

The life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi situated at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk has become a focal point, attracting both tourists and locals who engage in taking photos and selfies with it. Dinesh, a tourist from Karnataka, praised the development in Kashmir since his last visit, crediting it to PM Modi's tenure.

Money laundering case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED in plea filed by Jacqueline Fernandez

Expressing his views, Dinesh remarked, "This is my second time in Kashmir. I'm delighted to see the prime minister's cut-out. There's noticeable development here that wasn't present earlier. Now, I see progress in roads, tunnels, and more. It's heartening."

Authorities strategically positioned the cut-out of PM Modi alongside a billboard depicting a young doctor tending to an elderly man.

Chetan, a resident of Bengaluru, shared his positive impressions, saying, "We came to Kashmir to explore Lal Chowk, and we were thrilled to spot Modi Ji's cut-out. The surroundings are pleasant. We're quite pleased."

Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal

Enthusiastic supporters of PM Modi appreciate the presence of the cut-out, considering it a platform for tourists to exhibit their admiration for the Prime Minister.

Neil Shah from Mumbai, expressing his excitement, stated, "We've visited various places in Kashmir, but this statue point is intriguing. It's our first time seeing this in Srinagar. We felt genuinely elated about the installation of the Prime Minister of India's cut-out here."