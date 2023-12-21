Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal

The recent state polls witnessed Congress facing defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan within the Hindi heartland. However, the party secured victory and established governance in Telangana. Despite the disappointing results, Congress asserts its resilience and unwavering spirit.

In a significant development, the Congress party is preparing for a transition, planning to shift its Delhi headquarters to a new establishment known as "Indira Bhawan" by the second week of January 2024, sources revealed.

Simultaneously, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to convene a crucial meeting today with top party leaders. Expected attendees include Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, marking the first high-level gathering after the party's electoral setbacks in five state assembly elections.

'INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt...' BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

The recent state polls witnessed Congress facing defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan within the Hindi heartland. However, the party secured victory and established governance in Telangana. Despite the disappointing results, Congress asserts its resilience and unwavering spirit.

In a bid to prepare for the impending general election next year, the Congress president launched the 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign in the national capital on Monday. Urging citizens to support the cause against unemployment and escalating expenses, he rallied for contributions ahead of the upcoming electoral battle.

The campaign, initiated as the party marks 138 years, allows contributions of varying amounts, with party leader Ajay Maken stating that individuals can donate Rs 138, Rs 1,380, or Rs 1,38,000, offering flexibility in contribution amounts.

'PM speaking everywhere but...': Kharge criticizes PM Modi's non-participation in House debate

Additionally, in commemoration of the party's foundation day on December 28, the Congress plans a grand rally in Nagpur, further demonstrating their commitment to mobilizing support and fortifying their presence ahead of key political events.