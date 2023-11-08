Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Snakes rescued from Elvish Yadav's aides lacked venom glands, teeth: Report

    Elvish Yadav was served a notice by the Noida Police, naming him as an accused in the FIR, and asking him to participate in the investigation. Elvish arrived at the police station after midnight and left around 2 am. Police have indicated that he will be summoned again.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    In a recent turn of events, the nine snakes recovered from a group of five men, who claimed to be associates of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, have been found to have had their venom glands removed, according to an investigation by the government's veterinary department. Furthermore, the probe revealed that eight of the nine snakes were missing their teeth. Noida Police conducted an interrogation with Elvish Yadav on Tuesday night as part of the investigation into the case.

    The findings of the veterinary report will be presented in court, and the nine snakes have been released in Surajpur Wetlands, following court permission.

    The unusual case unfolded with the arrest of five individuals on November 3 at a banquet hall in Sector 51, along with nine snakes, including five cobras, and 20 ml of suspected snake venom. The suspects had been approached by members of People for Animals, an NGO founded by Maneka Gandhi, to supply snake venom for an event. The complainants claimed they had received the contact information for these individuals from Elvish Yadav. However, Elvish was not present at the event and denied all allegations regarding the use of snake venom at such gatherings.

    PM Modi hails youth-led innovation as patent applications soar in India

    During the questioning, Elvish Yadav was asked about his association with the five individuals and the details surrounding his social media posts featuring snakes. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that he had no influence on the case and emphasized that Elvish Yadav would face punishment if found guilty.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
