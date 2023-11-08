Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi hails youth-led innovation as patent applications soar in India

    According to the report, the leading nations in patent filings for 2022 were China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Notably, China, a global innovation powerhouse, recorded a declining growth rate for a second consecutive year, dropping from 6.8 percent in 2021 to 3.1 percent in 2022.

    PM Modi hails youth-led innovation as patent applications soar in India AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 8) hailed the surge in patent applications in India as a reflection of the nation's burgeoning innovative spirit, signifying positive prospects for the future. His comments came in response to a report from the World Intellectual Property Organization, which revealed that patent applications by Indian residents witnessed substantial growth, extending an impressive 11-year streak of uninterrupted expansion.

    Taking to X, PM Modi said, "The rise in patent applications in India demonstrate the rising innovative zeal of our youth and is a very positive sign for the times to come."

    Anti-corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra, says BJP MP

    India's performance sets it apart from other countries and positions it among the top 10 patent filers.

    According to the report, the leading nations in patent filings for 2022 were China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Notably, China, a global innovation powerhouse, recorded a declining growth rate for a second consecutive year, dropping from 6.8 percent in 2021 to 3.1 percent in 2022.

    In contrast, India's remarkable increase in patent applications stood out, illustrating the nation's dedication to fostering innovation and creativity.

    'How low will you fall': PM Modi slams CM Nitish Kumar for controversial population control remarks

    This rise in patent applications signifies the growing inventive potential of India's youth and bodes well for the country's future. It reflects a positive trend that is expected to have a lasting impact on India's development and progress.

    As the nation continues to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, this surge in patents demonstrates the nation's commitment to creating a vibrant environment for researchers, inventors, and entrepreneurs to thrive.

    Moreover, it showcases the talent and potential of India's youth, which will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the nation's journey towards technological and economic growth. With its innovative zeal on the rise, India is poised to make significant contributions to various fields and industries, further enhancing its global standing.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaysia Airlines launches new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur rkn

    Malaysia Airlines launches new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur

    Kerala: Youth faces Rs 86,500 fine after multiple violations caught on AI Camera in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Youth faces Rs 86,500 fine after multiple violations caught on AI Camera in Kannur

    Anti corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra BJP MP claims AJR

    Anti-corruption panel orders CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra, says BJP MP

    Global investor sentiment Indian on real estate sector remains robust: Colliers report

    Global investor sentiment on Indian real estate sector remains robust: Colliers report

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Recent Stories

    Malaysia Airlines launches new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur rkn

    Malaysia Airlines launches new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur

    Kerala: Youth faces Rs 86,500 fine after multiple violations caught on AI Camera in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Youth faces Rs 86,500 fine after multiple violations caught on AI Camera in Kannur

    7 reasons why razor is harmful for skin RKK

    7 reasons why razor is harmful for skin

    Why did Nayanthara walk out of Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Hassan? ATG

    Why did Nayanthara walk out of Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Hassan?

    Fascinating Skull found in China reveals advanced brain surgery performed 2,700 years ago snt

    Fascinating! Skull found in China reveals advanced brain surgery performed 2,700 years ago

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon