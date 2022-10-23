Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smog covers Delhi skies, national capital's air quality in 'poor' category ahead of Diwali

    Delhi's dreaded smog is back. The national capital today woke up to a blanket of smoke as air quality remained in the "poor" category the day before Diwali. Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 251 at 6.30 am.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

    The air quality in Delhi remains in the 'poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital recorded 266 on Sunday morning. Images taken in east Delhi near the Akshardham Temple revealed limited vision as cars travelled through pollution.

    Images of a smog-covered national capital emerged earlier this morning as the pollution level deteriorated to the "bad" category, according to reports. Delhi's AQI fell into the poor category on Friday. PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 109 in the "very poor" category and 228 in the "moderate" category, respectively.

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the government has begun implementing its 15-point Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution. The action plan, according to Rai, would prioritise topics such as the management of stubble, open waste burning, and a crackdown on firecrackers, among others. When the proposal was first announced in October, the minister stated that 39% of Delhi's air pollution is caused locally, while the remaining 20% is caused by nearby National Capital Region communities.

    The Delhi government has also made it illegal to produce, store, sell, or light fireworks this year. Offenders will be subject to fines and jail time. The Delhi Government has introduced the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" programme in an effort to lessen traffic pollution.

    In order to reduce traffic pollution, governmental authorities and politicians will encourage commuters to turn off their cars at red lights.

    The burning of stubble in the nearby states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the winter months also has an impact on the air quality in the nation's capital.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
